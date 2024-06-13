Antero Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 32.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.