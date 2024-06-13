Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,319. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

