Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,319. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
