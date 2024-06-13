AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $240.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock valued at $17,754,737. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

