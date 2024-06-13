Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells $266,954.40 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

