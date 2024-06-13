Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,618 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

