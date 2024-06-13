Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 44,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 2,203,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

