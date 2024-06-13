Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stake Decreased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the period. Arcellx accounts for about 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,680 shares of company stock worth $43,580,586. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.3 %

ACLX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 574,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,626. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.