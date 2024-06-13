Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 6.4%

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 9,128,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 1,799,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.29. The company has a market cap of £28.75 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

Featured Articles

