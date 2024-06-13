ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 161.47 and last traded at 155.70. 7,735,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,161,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at 155.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARM. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 94.88.

ARM Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 102.93.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

