ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $37,242.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

SPRY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 331,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

