Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,775.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.84. 251,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,274. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

