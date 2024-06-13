ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in ASML by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $16.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,052.71. 1,105,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $944.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.13. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

