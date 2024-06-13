Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 4.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 1,266,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,125,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

