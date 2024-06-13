Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Purchases $137,806.95 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

