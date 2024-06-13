AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 132,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 683,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $142,342. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

