AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.54. 7,623,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,618,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.