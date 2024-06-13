Aura Minerals Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aura Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$12.24 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 957.14%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

