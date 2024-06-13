Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $289.97 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.31 billion and $289.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $31.29 or 0.00046984 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,634,977 coins and its circulating supply is 393,288,607 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

