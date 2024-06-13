AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Sells $316,733.20 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AvidXchange stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 1,949,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.