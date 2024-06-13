Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,669,100 shares, an increase of 267.8% from the May 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,691.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
