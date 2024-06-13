Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,669,100 shares, an increase of 267.8% from the May 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,691.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.