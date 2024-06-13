Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Bancor has a total market cap of $93.81 million and $3.58 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,089.59 or 0.99865190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00089622 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,773,222 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,787,929.83671592 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.70530083 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $3,749,370.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.