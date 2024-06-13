Barclays Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

