Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 265 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.37).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 208 ($2.65) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.11. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

