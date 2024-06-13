Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DC Funds LP owned approximately 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

