Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $266.46 million and $1.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.39 or 0.05206306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00047555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,001,074 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,621,074 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

