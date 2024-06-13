BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $630.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $104,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BigCommerce by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BigCommerce by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in BigCommerce by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 669,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

