Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.29. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,918,539 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Bilibili Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

