BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 5.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.54. 116,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 404,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $350,254 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

