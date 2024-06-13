BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $16.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.46 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,516 shares of company stock valued at $222,449. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

