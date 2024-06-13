BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $839.93 million and $1.21 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $67,633.52 or 1.00014260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012251 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,389.18073056 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,209,338.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

