Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Tops $301.76 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.55 billion and approximately $301.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $433.76 or 0.00650048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,727.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00076335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,719,091 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

