Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

