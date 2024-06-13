BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $724.07 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.07 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,674.81 or 0.99978093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00090142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998802 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

