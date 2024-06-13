BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.85

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 215017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.65, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.