Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

