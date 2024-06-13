BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BFZ stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.
Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.