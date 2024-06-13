BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BFZ stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $279,819.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,185,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,027,520.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,294 shares of company stock valued at $992,795.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

