BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,967. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
