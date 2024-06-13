BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 37,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.