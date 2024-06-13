BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 89,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,699. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

