BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 89,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,699. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
