BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 35,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,073. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

