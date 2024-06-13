BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 35,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,073. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.
About BlackRock Income Trust
Featured Stories
