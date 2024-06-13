BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,601. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.