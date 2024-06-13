Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 25,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,044. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.
