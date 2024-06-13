Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 25,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,044. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

