BMO Capital Markets Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.10. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

