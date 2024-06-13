BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

