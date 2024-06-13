BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DMF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
