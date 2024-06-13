BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.