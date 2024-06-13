BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
