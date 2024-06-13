Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,511,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

