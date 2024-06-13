Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $225.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,720.55. 2,224,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,735.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,344.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $797.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

