Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 13% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1,735.85 and last traded at $1,689.55. Approximately 4,619,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,835,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.51.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,619.15.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,344.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.43. The firm has a market cap of $782.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

