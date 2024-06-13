Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $3.74

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 587,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.