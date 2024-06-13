Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $3.74

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.74.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.80.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
